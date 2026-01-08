(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight: B-Roll

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform maintenance tasks at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. The 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight ensures reliable transportation and supports the base and mission operations by sustaining the base’s fleet of official vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992932
    VIRIN: 251119-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111479846
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    6th LRS, Vehicle Management Flight, Mission-Ready, Air Mobility Command, 6th ARW

