360 Ridealong with RACER

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this 360-degree video, experience what it’s like to ride along the RACER Heavy Platform during the mine clearing demonstration. Best experienced with 4K quality and a VR headset.



Visit https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/robotic-autonomy-in-complex-environments-with-resiliency to learn more.



Note: The video may play in equirectangular format (distorted) here on DVIDS, but should play fine in a VR player if downloaded. As an alternative, it is also available on YouTube: Note: The video may play in equirectangular format (distorted) here on DVIDS, but should play fine in a VR player if downloaded. As an alternative, it is also available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNnbdQN-Kik