(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    360 Ridealong with RACER

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    In this 360-degree video, experience what it’s like to ride along the RACER Heavy Platform during the mine clearing demonstration. Best experienced with 4K quality and a VR headset.

    Visit https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/robotic-autonomy-in-complex-environments-with-resiliency to learn more.

    Note: The video may play in equirectangular format (distorted) here on DVIDS, but should play fine in a VR player if downloaded. As an alternative, it is also available on YouTube: Note: The video may play in equirectangular format (distorted) here on DVIDS, but should play fine in a VR player if downloaded. As an alternative, it is also available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNnbdQN-Kik

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 10:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992931
    VIRIN: 260114-O-QR429-2628
    Filename: DOD_111479837
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 360 Ridealong with RACER, by Tom Shortridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video