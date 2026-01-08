In this 360-degree video, experience what it’s like to ride along the RACER Heavy Platform during the mine clearing demonstration. Best experienced with 4K quality and a VR headset.
Visit https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/robotic-autonomy-in-complex-environments-with-resiliency to learn more.
Note: The video may play in equirectangular format (distorted) here on DVIDS, but should play fine in a VR player if downloaded. As an alternative, it is also available on YouTube: Note: The video may play in equirectangular format (distorted) here on DVIDS, but should play fine in a VR player if downloaded. As an alternative, it is also available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNnbdQN-Kik
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992931
|VIRIN:
|260114-O-QR429-2628
|Filename:
|DOD_111479837
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 360 Ridealong with RACER, by Tom Shortridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.