Slow motion b-roll package featuring U.S. Navy Sailors from various ships performing critical tasks to maintain fleet readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992921
|VIRIN:
|260114-D-SX673-1144
|Filename:
|DOD_111479515
|Length:
|00:13:07
|Location:
|US
This work, Multi-Ship Training and Readiness (Slow Motion B-Roll), by Kashif Basharat, PO2 Jacob Van Amburg and PO2 Oswald Felix Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.