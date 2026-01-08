(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Why We Serve: Sgt. Naadira Cottman

    POLAND

    01.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Naadira Cottman, a culinary specialist (92G) assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 87th Quartermaster Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, shares why she joined the United States Army and her goals while on rotation in Europe at Boleslawiec, Poland, Jan. 7, 2026. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Darnell Howard and Spc. Jude Vogel)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PL

    culinary specialist
    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    #VictoryCorps

