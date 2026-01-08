Why We Serve: Sgt. Naadira Cottman

U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Naadira Cottman, a culinary specialist (92G) assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 87th Quartermaster Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, shares why she joined the United States Army and her goals while on rotation in Europe at Boleslawiec, Poland, Jan. 7, 2026. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Darnell Howard and Spc. Jude Vogel)
