Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This video takes you on a look inside to see how progress is coming along as of Jan. 7, 2026
The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.
The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.
Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 07:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992917
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-GI410-5873
|Filename:
|DOD_111479482
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Louisville VA Medical Center walkthrough January 2026, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.