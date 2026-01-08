(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Louisville VA Medical Center walkthrough January 2026

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This video takes you on a look inside to see how progress is coming along as of Jan. 7, 2026

    The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.

    The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.

    Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 07:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992917
    VIRIN: 260107-A-GI410-5873
    Filename: DOD_111479482
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

