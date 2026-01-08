Tooth Extraction in Action: The 86th Dental Squadron B-Roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron perform tooth extraction surgery at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan 13, 2026. The 86th DS conducts oral surgical procedures consisting of oral assessments, tooth extraction and cleanings to ensure mission readiness in our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992916
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-VY348-1034
|Filename:
|DOD_111479435
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
