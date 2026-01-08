(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tooth Extraction in Action: The 86th Dental Squadron B-Roll

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron perform tooth extraction surgery at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan 13, 2026. The 86th DS conducts oral surgical procedures consisting of oral assessments, tooth extraction and cleanings to ensure mission readiness in our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 05:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992916
    VIRIN: 260113-F-VY348-1034
    Filename: DOD_111479435
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tooth Extraction in Action: The 86th Dental Squadron B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tooth extraction
    Dental exam
    86th Dental Squadron
    86th DS

