    ROK Minister of Defense Visits Combined Forces Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-Back visits ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command January 6, 2026, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. This was his first visit since taking office and he expressed his appreciation to ROK and U.S. Service Members for their dedication and hard work. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 01:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992914
    VIRIN: 260106-A-BU869-8219
    Filename: DOD_111479326
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    CFC
    USFK
    INDOPACOM
    Pacific

