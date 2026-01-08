The Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-Back visits ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command January 6, 2026, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. This was his first visit since taking office and he expressed his appreciation to ROK and U.S. Service Members for their dedication and hard work. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)
This work, ROK Minister of Defense Visits Combined Forces Command, by SGT Malik Abdul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
