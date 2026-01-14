Pacific News Break: January 14, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





SSgt Matthew Angulo with this Pacific News Break: Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-Back, visits Combined Forces Command on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, January 6, 2026. Also, in the Republic of Korea, Bryan D Allgood hospital was recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a top 2025 hospital on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea December 30, 2025. United States Army Pacific welcomes Australian Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the new Deputy Commanding General for Strategy and Plans during a ceremony at Historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter January 6, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)