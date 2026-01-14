SSgt Matthew Angulo with this Pacific News Break: Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-Back, visits Combined Forces Command on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, January 6, 2026. Also, in the Republic of Korea, Bryan D Allgood hospital was recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a top 2025 hospital on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea December 30, 2025. United States Army Pacific welcomes Australian Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the new Deputy Commanding General for Strategy and Plans during a ceremony at Historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter January 6, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 01:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|992913
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-BU869-1390
|Filename:
|DOD_111479320
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News Break: January 14, 2026, by SGT Malik Abdul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.