    Pacific News Break: January 14, 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    SSgt Matthew Angulo with this Pacific News Break: Republic of Korea Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu-Back, visits Combined Forces Command on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, January 6, 2026. Also, in the Republic of Korea, Bryan D Allgood hospital was recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a top 2025 hospital on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea December 30, 2025. United States Army Pacific welcomes Australian Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the new Deputy Commanding General for Strategy and Plans during a ceremony at Historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter January 6, 2026 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 01:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992913
    VIRIN: 260112-A-BU869-1390
    Filename: DOD_111479320
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR

    USARPAC
    USFK
    INDOPACOM
    Combined Forces Command CFC
    Pacific Command

