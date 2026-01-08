Servicesmembers from Andersen Air Force Base work along their partners and allies showcasing their accomplishments, readiness and meeting training objectives from 2025. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 01:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992912
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-JX890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111479318
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen EOY 2025 Wrap-Up Video, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.