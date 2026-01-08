(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Andersen EOY 2025 Wrap-Up Video

    GUAM

    11.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    36th Wing

    Servicesmembers from Andersen Air Force Base work along their partners and allies showcasing their accomplishments, readiness and meeting training objectives from 2025. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 01:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992912
    VIRIN: 251117-F-JX890-1001
    Filename: DOD_111479318
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen EOY 2025 Wrap-Up Video, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

