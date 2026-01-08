USS Rushmore (LSD-47) Change of Command

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 9, 2025) –The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD-47) holds a change of command ceremony aboard Rushmore, Jan. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
