    USS Rushmore (LSD-47) Change of Command

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 9, 2025) –The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD-47) holds a change of command ceremony aboard Rushmore, Jan. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 00:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992910
    VIRIN: 260109-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111479314
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rushmore (LSD-47) Change of Command, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Change of Command Ceremony

