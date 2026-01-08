(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Life in Okinawa | Series | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Army Life in Okinawa | Series

    Behind every mission is a community that makes it possible.

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa provides the foundation that allows Soldiers, families, and civilians to live, work, and serve across the island. From installation safety to quality of life support, their work keeps the Army focused, supported, and ready.

    This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, spotlighting the teams that hold everything together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 00:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992909
    VIRIN: 260114-A-FN691-2986
    Filename: DOD_111479303
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Life in Okinawa | Series | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, by MSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video