Army Life in Okinawa | Series | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

Army Life in Okinawa | Series



Behind every mission is a community that makes it possible.



U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa provides the foundation that allows Soldiers, families, and civilians to live, work, and serve across the island. From installation safety to quality of life support, their work keeps the Army focused, supported, and ready.



This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, spotlighting the teams that hold everything together.