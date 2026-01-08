(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross Okinawa Hosts Basic Life Support Certification Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zachary Gartner, attached to 3d Medical Battalion, speaks about the Basic Life Support certification course held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. BLS focused on first aid, CPR, AED, and further developed lifesaving skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 23:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992908
    VIRIN: 260114-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111479286
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross Okinawa Hosts Basic Life Support Certification Course, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity
    Basic Life Support Certification Training
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    American Red Cross Okinawa
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video