American Red Cross Okinawa Hosts Basic Life Support Certification Course

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zachary Gartner, attached to 3d Medical Battalion, speaks about the Basic Life Support certification course held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. BLS focused on first aid, CPR, AED, and further developed lifesaving skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 23:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992908
|VIRIN:
|260114-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111479286
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
