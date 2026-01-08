(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arctic Connections | Episode 3 - Arctic Infrastructure & Defense

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Mizelle Mayo 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Arctic Connections | Episode 3, Arctic Infrastructure & Defense, featuring Dr. Kelsey Frazier, Associate Director for Research and Analysis, and host Matthew Hickey. As Arctic sea ice melts and new shipping lanes open, nations are racing to secure their interests in this once-remote region. Recent developments, including increased military activity and infrastructure investments by countries like Russia, the United States, and China, are reshaping our understanding of Arctic dynamics. Originally recorded in October 2024, this episode explores these changes and more.
    *Revised March 12, 2025

