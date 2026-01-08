(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arctic Connections | Episode 4 - Investments, Geopolitics, and America’s Arctic Presence

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Mizelle Mayo 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Arctic Connections | Episode 4, Investments, Geopolitics, and America’s Arctic Presence, featuring Mead Treadwell and host Matthew Hickey. Originally recorded in November 2024, this episode, examines Arctic economic develop as a national security imperative. Our guests explore the nexus between sustainable Arctic investment and our ability to defend the North American homeland. The episode includes expert analysis on dual use infrastructure, Arctic innovation, and emerging geopolitical trends in the region.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 18:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992906
    VIRIN: 250122-O-RO809-7475
    Filename: DOD_111479163
    Length: 00:35:34
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

