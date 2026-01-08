video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arctic Connections | Episode 4, Investments, Geopolitics, and America’s Arctic Presence, featuring Mead Treadwell and host Matthew Hickey. Originally recorded in November 2024, this episode, examines Arctic economic develop as a national security imperative. Our guests explore the nexus between sustainable Arctic investment and our ability to defend the North American homeland. The episode includes expert analysis on dual use infrastructure, Arctic innovation, and emerging geopolitical trends in the region.