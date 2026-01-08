Arctic Connections | Episode 6 - Assessing the US Arctic from an Ally’s perspective

Episode 6 of Arctic Connections provides an allied perspective on the U.S. strategic approach to the Arctic from Dr. Paal Hilde, Professor at the Norwegian Institute of Defence Studies, with host, Matt Hickey. Hickey and Hilde discuss strategic competition in the Arctic, examining U.S. and Chinese interests. They also examine the role of Greenland in the Arctic. Finally, our guests provide a normative discussion on what this says about the Arctic as a region in the context of broader geopolitical affairs. (This episode was originally recorded on Jan. 21, 2025.)
