(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spiritual Fitness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, chaplain of the Marine Corps, alongside Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Spiritual Fitness Month events at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, from Jan. 7 - 9, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 18:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992903
    VIRIN: 260113-M-VO268-1001
    Filename: DOD_111479160
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Fitness Month, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF, Marines, Spiritual Fitness Month, Total fitness, Chaplain, Navy and Marine Corps team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video