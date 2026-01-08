U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, chaplain of the Marine Corps, alongside Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Spiritual Fitness Month events at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, from Jan. 7 - 9, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992903
|VIRIN:
|260113-M-VO268-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111479160
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spiritual Fitness Month, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
