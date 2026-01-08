Episode 7 of Arctic Connections explores the Arctic-Pacific nexus with former senior US diplomat, Evan Bloom and host, Matt Hickey. Hickey and Bloom examine the interconnectedness of the Arctic and the global implications of developments in the region. Drawing on Bloom’s recent book chapter, they also discuss parallels between the Antarctic Treaty Systems and Arctic Governance, to understand the impact of geopolitical tensions on the region. Finally, the conversation wrapped up with expert analysis on current events in the Arctic, including fisheries, sub-surface sabotage, and competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 18:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992902
|VIRIN:
|250401-O-RO809-3860
|Filename:
|DOD_111479159
|Length:
|00:44:41
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Connections | Episode 7 - Arctic Pacific Connections from a seasoned diplomat, by Mizelle Mayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.