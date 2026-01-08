Arctic Connections | Episode 7 - Arctic Pacific Connections from a seasoned diplomat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Episode 7 of Arctic Connections explores the Arctic-Pacific nexus with former senior US diplomat, Evan Bloom and host, Matt Hickey. Hickey and Bloom examine the interconnectedness of the Arctic and the global implications of developments in the region. Drawing on Bloom’s recent book chapter, they also discuss parallels between the Antarctic Treaty Systems and Arctic Governance, to understand the impact of geopolitical tensions on the region. Finally, the conversation wrapped up with expert analysis on current events in the Arctic, including fisheries, sub-surface sabotage, and competition.