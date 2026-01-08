(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Connections | Episode 7 - Arctic Pacific Connections from a seasoned diplomat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Mizelle Mayo 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Episode 7 of Arctic Connections explores the Arctic-Pacific nexus with former senior US diplomat, Evan Bloom and host, Matt Hickey. Hickey and Bloom examine the interconnectedness of the Arctic and the global implications of developments in the region. Drawing on Bloom’s recent book chapter, they also discuss parallels between the Antarctic Treaty Systems and Arctic Governance, to understand the impact of geopolitical tensions on the region. Finally, the conversation wrapped up with expert analysis on current events in the Arctic, including fisheries, sub-surface sabotage, and competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 18:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992902
    VIRIN: 250401-O-RO809-3860
    Filename: DOD_111479159
    Length: 00:44:41
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Connections | Episode 7 - Arctic Pacific Connections from a seasoned diplomat, by Mizelle Mayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video