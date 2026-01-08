video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 11, Allies, Adversaries, and Arctic Access. In this episode, host Matthew Hickey sits down with Alexander Dalziel, senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, to discuss Russian attitudes toward the North American Arctic and what they mean for regional defense and deterrence. Dalziel offers a Canadian perspective on U.S.-Canada cooperation, NATO’s role in the western flank, and the growing partnership between China and Russia—particularly in the Bering Strait and Arctic shipping logistics. The conversation also highlights joint missile defense through the “golden dome,” and how allies in Europe and Asia can help strengthen icebreaker capabilities in the Arctic. Originally recorded on June 5, 2025, this episode explores these topics and more.