(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Connections | Episode 10 - Strategic Futures in the High North

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Mizelle Mayo 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 10, "Strategic Futures in the High North." In this episode, host Matthew Hickey engages in a conversation with Maria Jontén, a distinguished expert from the Swedish Defence University. Together, they delve into the evolving security dynamics of the Arctic region, exploring how geopolitical shifts, and emerging technologies are shaping strategic considerations for the High North.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 18:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992899
    VIRIN: 250321-O-RO809-2378
    Filename: DOD_111479156
    Length: 00:32:48
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Connections | Episode 10 - Strategic Futures in the High North, by Mizelle Mayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video