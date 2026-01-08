Welcome to Arctic Connections | Episode 10, "Strategic Futures in the High North." In this episode, host Matthew Hickey engages in a conversation with Maria Jontén, a distinguished expert from the Swedish Defence University. Together, they delve into the evolving security dynamics of the Arctic region, exploring how geopolitical shifts, and emerging technologies are shaping strategic considerations for the High North.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 18:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992899
|VIRIN:
|250321-O-RO809-2378
|Filename:
|DOD_111479156
|Length:
|00:32:48
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Connections | Episode 10 - Strategic Futures in the High North, by Mizelle Mayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.