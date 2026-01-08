(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arctic Connections Episode 8 | Navigating Arctic Strategy: Canada’s Role in Regional Security

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Mizelle Mayo 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Arctic Connections | Episode 8
    In this episode, Dr. Marc Lanteigne and host Matthew Hickey discuss the evolving landscape of Arctic policy and international cooperation. Dr. Lanteigne offers insight into Canada’s strategic priorities in the Arctic and highlights the importance of governance and security collaboration in ensuring stability across the region. The conversation also features analysis of China’s increasing activity in the Arctic and the implications for global strategic competition. Originally recorded in January 2025, this episode explores these topics and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 18:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992898
    VIRIN: 250129-O-RO809-6542
    Filename: DOD_111479155
    Length: 00:37:39
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Connections Episode 8 | Navigating Arctic Strategy: Canada’s Role in Regional Security, by Mizelle Mayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

