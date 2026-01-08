Episode 9 of Arctic Connections explores the role of the U.S. Arctic in our ability to deter competitors around the globe featuring Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander, Air Force Global Strike Command and commander, Air Forces Strategic - Air, U.S. Strategic Command, with host, Matt Hickey. Hickey and Bussiere discuss Global Strike Command’s ongoing modernization efforts including NC3 architecture, bomber fleet, and ICBM evolution, as well as potential lessons learned for Arctic innovation. Finally, the show concludes with a discussion on the strategic access, placement, and location of Alaska as both Arctic and Pacific. Originally recorded Jan. 15, 2025, this episode exams these topics and more.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 18:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992897
|VIRIN:
|250115-O-RO809-1818
|Filename:
|DOD_111479154
|Length:
|00:46:40
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Connections | Episode 9 - Arctic Perspectives from Global Strike Command, by Mizelle Mayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
