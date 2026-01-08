(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arctic Connections | Episode 1 - Ted Stevens Center: Past, Present, and Future

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Mizelle Mayo 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Arctic Connections | Episode 1, Ted Stevens Center: Past, Present, and Future, featuring Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center and host Matthew Hickey. Originally recorded in December 2023, this episode provides premiere insights on center operations and its growing impact on Arctic security, as well as benefits from the speakers’ extensive military career in and across the Arctic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 18:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992896
    VIRIN: 231220-O-RO809-7417
    Filename: DOD_111479153
    Length: 00:42:07
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

