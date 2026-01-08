Welcome to Acquiring Minds, an information series that breaks down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our nation's warfighters. Episode 14 discusses FORGE (Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution), a program that provides early missile warning and attack notifications to our joint forces, allies, and partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992886
|VIRIN:
|260113-O-HV429-9889
|Filename:
|DOD_111478733
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Acquiring Minds Episode 14 - Early Missile Warning - FORGE, by Danielle Fountaine, Russell Isler and Linda Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.