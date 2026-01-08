Acquiring Minds Episode 14 - Early Missile Warning - FORGE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Acquiring Minds, an information series that breaks down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our nation's warfighters. Episode 14 discusses FORGE (Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution), a program that provides early missile warning and attack notifications to our joint forces, allies, and partner nations.