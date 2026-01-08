(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Acquiring Minds Episode 14 - Early Missile Warning - FORGE

    LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Danielle Fountaine, Russell Isler and Linda Kane

    Space Systems Command

    Welcome to Acquiring Minds, an information series that breaks down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our nation's warfighters. Episode 14 discusses FORGE (Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution), a program that provides early missile warning and attack notifications to our joint forces, allies, and partner nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992886
    VIRIN: 260113-O-HV429-9889
    Filename: DOD_111478733
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    warfighter
    USSF
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    acquiring minds

