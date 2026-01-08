(VIDEO) Role Two Capabilities

251211-N-EJ492-1102 ATLANTIC OCEAN- (Dec. 11, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conduct a patient movement drill, Dec. 11, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears.)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992880
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-EJ492-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_111478667
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
