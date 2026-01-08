(VIDEO) Role Two Capabilities

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.11.2025

    Video by Seaman Recruit Dylan Spears 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251211-N-EJ492-1102 ATLANTIC OCEAN- (Dec. 11, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conduct a patient movement drill, Dec. 11, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears.)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992880
    VIRIN: 251211-N-EJ492-1102
    Filename: DOD_111478667
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    USS Kearsarge

