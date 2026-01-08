(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PNSY USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Departure

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 13, 2025)

    PNSY delivers USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) back to the Fleet.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson and Scott Hanson/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992879
    VIRIN: 250113-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111478635
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Departure, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kittery Maine
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video