Members from the 118th Wing fly to Carolina, Puerto Rico, to train with Puerto Rico Air National Guardsmen July 12, 2025. All Wing Staff AFSCs strengthened shop procedures and conducted weapons handling training during this week-long training. (US. Air National Guard video production by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992878
|VIRIN:
|250826-Z-CG070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111478626
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flying for Efficiency, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.