Flying for Efficiency

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    07.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Members from the 118th Wing fly to Carolina, Puerto Rico, to train with Puerto Rico Air National Guardsmen July 12, 2025. All Wing Staff AFSCs strengthened shop procedures and conducted weapons handling training during this week-long training. (US. Air National Guard video production by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992878
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-CG070-1001
    Filename: DOD_111478626
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR

    Nashville
    Caribbean
    ANG
    C-17 Globamester III
    aircraft
    Aviation

