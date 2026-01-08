1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992874" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division and service members of associated military units participated in the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Spur Ride competition to earn their spurs on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025. The spur ride event is a team-building exercise and a ceremonial rite of passage for U.S. Army Soldiers who wish to represent the history and tradition of the mounted cavalry by earning their spurs, a uniform ornament spur-holders wear on the heels of their boots. The military exercise tested the Troopers' endurance and resiliency over the course of over 30 hours and in 21 lanes of military tasks, skills, and knowledge, culminating in the spur ceremony where they are presented with their silver spurs. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)