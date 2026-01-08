U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Melissa Hernandez, a combat graphics specialist, talks about her military occupational specialty and her decision to become a Marine in Peoria, Arizona on 19 Dec. 2025. Video edited using CapCut. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Symira Bostic)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 14:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|992866
|VIRIN:
|251219-M-CH301-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111478319
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|PEORIA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Joined: Lance Cpl Melissa Hernandez, by Sgt Symira Bostic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.