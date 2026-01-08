(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Why I Joined: Lance Cpl Melissa Hernandez

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Symira Bostic 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Melissa Hernandez, a combat graphics specialist, talks about her military occupational specialty and her decision to become a Marine in Peoria, Arizona on 19 Dec. 2025. Video edited using CapCut. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Symira Bostic)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 14:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992866
    VIRIN: 251219-M-CH301-1001
    Filename: DOD_111478319
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Hometown: PEORIA, ARIZONA, US

