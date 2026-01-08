AFT New Standards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army soldiers, with the 441st Engineer Company, conducting the Army Fitness Test (AFT), at the Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee, on January 10, 2026. The U.S. Army replaced the ACFT with the new AFT, effective June 1, 2025, featuring five core events (Deadlift, Hand Release Push-up, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Plank, 2-Mile Run) with stricter combat standards (350 total, 60/event) starting January 1, 2026, while incorporating a sex-neutral, age-normed and combat standard.