AFT New Standards

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Carpenter 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army soldiers, with the 441st Engineer Company, conducting the Army Fitness Test (AFT), at the Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee, on January 10, 2026. The U.S. Army replaced the ACFT with the new AFT, effective June 1, 2025, featuring five core events (Deadlift, Hand Release Push-up, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Plank, 2-Mile Run) with stricter combat standards (350 total, 60/event) starting January 1, 2026, while incorporating a sex-neutral, age-normed and combat standard.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992857
    VIRIN: 260110-A-YB293-3816
    Filename: DOD_111478208
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

