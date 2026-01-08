AFT New Standards

U.S Army soldiers, with the 441st Engineer Company, conducting the Army Fitness Test (AFT), at the Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee, on January 10, 2026. The U.S. Army replaced the ACFT with the new AFT, effective June 1, 2025, featuring five core events (Deadlift, Hand Release Push-up, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Plank, 2-Mile Run) with stricter combat standards (350 total, 60/event) starting January 1, 2026, while incorporating a sex-neutral, age-normed and combat standard.
