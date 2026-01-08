(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard 101 B-Roll (Maritime Transportation System)

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Paige Hause 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    U.S. Coast Guard members conduct operations throughout their areas of responsibility in various parts of the world from 2016 to 2026. The United States Coast Guard, one of the country's six armed services, is a unique agency of the federal government. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992849
    VIRIN: 260113-G-VE919-1002
    Filename: DOD_111478170
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    Coast Guard Helo
    Coast Guard Boats
    Coast Guard
    USCG 101
    Coast Guard Assets
    Coast Guard B-Roll

