    86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air & Space Force conquer subject matter exchange B-Roll

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force military personnel assigned to Operational Healthcare attend a subject matter exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6-9, 2026. The exchange focused on sharing aeromedical evacuation procedures to enhance interoperability and strengthen medical readiness in support of Allied operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992841
    VIRIN: 260109-F-VY348-9948
    Filename: DOD_111478039
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air & Space Force conquer subject matter exchange B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

