U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force military personnel assigned to Operational Healthcare attend a subject matter exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6-9, 2026. The exchange focused on sharing aeromedical evacuation procedures to enhance interoperability and strengthen medical readiness in support of Allied operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992841
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-VY348-9948
|Filename:
|DOD_111478039
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air & Space Force conquer subject matter exchange B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.