    Chevrons - Ep 043 - Running Through Walls, Building Trust, Setting Standards

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This episode, we speak to Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major James Perrault, the Command Sergeant Major for the 151st Regional Support Group. He shares his advice and lessons learned from his 31 years of service. Chevrons is a podcast for the enlisted force that provides advice for personal and professional development. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major
    James Perrault

