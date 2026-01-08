Chevrons - Ep 043 - Running Through Walls, Building Trust, Setting Standards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This episode, we speak to Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major James Perrault, the Command Sergeant Major for the 151st Regional Support Group. He shares his advice and lessons learned from his 31 years of service. Chevrons is a podcast for the enlisted force that provides advice for personal and professional development. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)