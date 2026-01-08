86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air & Space Force conquer subject matter exchange A-Roll

Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Capt. R. “Zwitsal” Jan Belzen, Operational Healthcare section lead and U.S. Air Force Maj. Maria Cruz-Fehr, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, give interviews during a subject matter exchange event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6-9, 2026. The exchange provided an opportunity for medical personnel to compare capabilities to enhance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
