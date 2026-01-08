Kunsan's Joint Force Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 8th Force Support Squadron hosted the 2025 Joint Force graduation ceremony Dec 12, 2025 in the base theater at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The event honored individuals who completed their associate’s, bachelor's, or master's and bridged the relational gap between the service members of the base by giving those the milestone of walking the stage while here on the Korean peninsula due to job demands, deployments and temporary duty assignments. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)