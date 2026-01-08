A1C James Jodon gives advice to help prepare in the event of an earthquake.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 21:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992830
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-PR669-5485
|Filename:
|DOD_111477689
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Air Base Earthquake Preparation Tips, by SN Nicholas Ceppi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
