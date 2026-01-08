(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st LRS Enhances Efficiency for Incoming Airmen at Osan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, passenger travel and household goods sections, are improving operations for incoming Airmen, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 7, 2025. The 51st LRS is one of many squadrons aiming to increase workplace efficiency to better assist the Airmen stationed at Osan, as well as the incoming Airmen as Osan looks forward to its tour normalization objective. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 20:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992826
    VIRIN: 260113-F-SA893-1002
    Filename: DOD_111477672
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st LRS Enhances Efficiency for Incoming Airmen at Osan, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video