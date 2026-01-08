51st LRS Enhances Efficiency for Incoming Airmen at Osan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, passenger travel and household goods sections, are improving operations for incoming Airmen, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 7, 2025. The 51st LRS is one of many squadrons aiming to increase workplace efficiency to better assist the Airmen stationed at Osan, as well as the incoming Airmen as Osan looks forward to its tour normalization objective. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)