51st LRS Enhances Efficiency for Incoming Airmen at Osan

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, passenger travel and household goods sections, are improving operations for incoming Airmen, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 7, 2025. The 51st LRS is one of many squadrons aiming to increase workplace efficiency to better assist the Airmen stationed at Osan, as well as the incoming Airmen as Osan looks forward to its tour normalization objective. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 20:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992826
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-SA893-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111477672
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
