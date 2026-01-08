(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st LRS TMO b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    B-roll of 51st LRS Airmen at Osan increasing workplace efficiency as well as improving current processes in the passenger and travel and household goods sections.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992825
    VIRIN: 260113-F-SA893-1001
    Filename: DOD_111477671
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st LRS TMO b-roll package, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    household goods
    51st Fighter Wing
    TMO
    Passenger Travel
    51st LRS
    Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video