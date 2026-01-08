2025 Recap

2025 was a year of challenges met, lessons learned, and missions accomplished. Through every peak and every valley, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard have remained steadfast. As we step into 2026, we carry that same resilience forward, always ready and always there for our island and our nation. Wishing our Guard and the people of Guam a safe and prosperous New Year!
|12.30.2025
|01.12.2026 19:41
|Briefings
|992822
|251231-A-XS820-1063
|DOD_111477657
|00:01:04
|GU
|0
|0
