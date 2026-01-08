2025 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992822" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2025 was a year of challenges met, lessons learned, and missions accomplished. Through every peak and every valley, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard have remained steadfast. As we step into 2026, we carry that same resilience forward, always ready and always there for our island and our nation. Wishing our Guard and the people of Guam a safe and prosperous New Year!