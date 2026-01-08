(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Recap

    GUAM

    12.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    2025 was a year of challenges met, lessons learned, and missions accomplished. Through every peak and every valley, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard have remained steadfast. As we step into 2026, we carry that same resilience forward, always ready and always there for our island and our nation. Wishing our Guard and the people of Guam a safe and prosperous New Year!

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 19:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Recap, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

