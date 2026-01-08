The mission continues. The legacy grows.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We bid a proud farewell to LTC Jonathan Stafford! Thank you for your unwavering leadership and continued support for the Guam National Guard. At the same time, we welcome LTC Christopher Garnett as he takes charge.