We bid a proud farewell to LTC Jonathan Stafford! Thank you for your unwavering leadership and continued support for the Guam National Guard. At the same time, we welcome LTC Christopher Garnett as he takes charge.
This work, The mission continues. The legacy grows., by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
