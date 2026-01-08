(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Talent Panel

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Brittany Trumbull 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Commanding General, AVCOE and Fort Rucker addresses the purpose of the Aviation Talent Panel (AvTP.) from Fort Rucker.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Talent Panel, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Aviation Center of Excellence

