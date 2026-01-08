(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Citizen-Soldiers: D.C. Guardsmen Balance Military Service and Law Enforcement Careers

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard discuss their experiences serving the nation’s capital while balancing National Guard duties with civilian careers in law enforcement, Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2026. As citizen-Soldiers, they bring professional expertise from their civilian roles to the mission, strengthening public safety efforts through disciplined service, community engagement and close coordination with local and federal partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship and U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 17:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 992804
    VIRIN: 260112-Z-VZ654-1002
    Filename: DOD_111477372
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

