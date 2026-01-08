Citizen-Soldiers: D.C. Guardsmen Balance Military Service and Law Enforcement Careers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard discuss their experiences serving the nation’s capital while balancing National Guard duties with civilian careers in law enforcement, Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2026. As citizen-Soldiers, they bring professional expertise from their civilian roles to the mission, strengthening public safety efforts through disciplined service, community engagement and close coordination with local and federal partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship and U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)