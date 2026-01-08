(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Q-Anywhere for pharmacies at all Military Treatment Facilities on Oahu

    OAHU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    TRICARE beneficiaries can request medicine at any Military Treatment Facility on Oahu, Hawaii, any time, anywhere by sending a text message to 844-616-2556, scanning a QR code, or visiting https://cxmlink.com/MTF624. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 15:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 992798
    VIRIN: 260112-F-HW521-1001
    Filename: DOD_111477175
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OAHU, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Q-Anywhere for pharmacies at all Military Treatment Facilities on Oahu, by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oahu
    Pharmacies
    Q-Anywhere
    Hawaii

