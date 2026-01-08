Q-Anywhere for pharmacies at all Military Treatment Facilities on Oahu

TRICARE beneficiaries can request medicine at any Military Treatment Facility on Oahu, Hawaii, any time, anywhere by sending a text message to 844-616-2556, scanning a QR code, or visiting https://cxmlink.com/MTF624. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 15:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|992798
|VIRIN:
|260112-F-HW521-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111477175
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|OAHU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
