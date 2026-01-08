Ready for the new AFT? Here's what you need to know

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 441st Engineer Company, conducted the Army Fitness Test (AFT) at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee, Jan. 10, 2026. The AFT is replacing the Army Combat Fitness Test as the Army’s physical fitness test of record effective as of June 1, 2025. The AFT consists of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-ups, sprint-drag-carry, plank, and 2-mile run.
Twenty-one designated combat military occupational specialties must meet tougher combat standards with a required 60 points per event and an overall total score of 350. For Army Reserve Soldiers official scoring implementation begins June 1, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Butler)
