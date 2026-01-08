(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready for the new AFT? Here's what you need to know

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Butler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 441st Engineer Company, conducted the Army Fitness Test (AFT) at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee, Jan. 10, 2026. The AFT is replacing the Army Combat Fitness Test as the Army’s physical fitness test of record effective as of June 1, 2025. The AFT consists of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-ups, sprint-drag-carry, plank, and 2-mile run.

    Twenty-one designated combat military occupational specialties must meet tougher combat standards with a required 60 points per event and an overall total score of 350. For Army Reserve Soldiers official scoring implementation begins June 1, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Butler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992795
    VIRIN: 260110-A-JD616-1001
    Filename: DOD_111477143
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready for the new AFT? Here's what you need to know, by SGT Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    467th Engineering Battalion
    81stRD
    Army Fitness Test
    physical fitness
    Army Reserve
    Naval Support Activity Mid-South Memphis

