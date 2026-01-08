Aircrew members from the 911th Operations Group and Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing complete a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) water survival training at Montour High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2025. This training emphasized critical survival competencies, including underwater aircraft egress, proper employment of life rafts and life preservers, oceanic and freshwater survival techniques, and the reinforcement of key principles for operational composure during emergencies such as teamwork, situational awareness, and disciplined decision-making. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Laura Hessen)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992793
|VIRIN:
|260110-F-VD022-1369
|Filename:
|DOD_111477138
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SERE Water Survival Training, by SrA Laura Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
