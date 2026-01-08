video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew members from the 911th Operations Group and Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing complete a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) water survival training at Montour High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2025. This training emphasized critical survival competencies, including underwater aircraft egress, proper employment of life rafts and life preservers, oceanic and freshwater survival techniques, and the reinforcement of key principles for operational composure during emergencies such as teamwork, situational awareness, and disciplined decision-making. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Laura Hessen)