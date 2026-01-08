(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SERE Water Survival Training

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Laura Hessen 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Aircrew members from the 911th Operations Group and Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing complete a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) water survival training at Montour High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2025. This training emphasized critical survival competencies, including underwater aircraft egress, proper employment of life rafts and life preservers, oceanic and freshwater survival techniques, and the reinforcement of key principles for operational composure during emergencies such as teamwork, situational awareness, and disciplined decision-making. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Laura Hessen)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992793
    VIRIN: 260110-F-VD022-1369
    Filename: DOD_111477138
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Water Survival Training, by SrA Laura Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape
    SERE

