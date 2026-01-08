(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    9th MSC Command Sgt. Major Paul Fulmer Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn 

    9th Mission Support Command

    On January 8, 2026, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fulmer assumed responsibility as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 9th Mission Support Command at Fort Shafter Flats, Oahu, Hawaii. Representatives from the units within the 9th MSC participated in showing their support for CSM Fulmer during this ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992792
    VIRIN: 260108-A-JT783-1678
    Filename: DOD_111477133
    Length: 00:23:14
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th MSC Command Sgt. Major Paul Fulmer Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SSG Sarah Tanwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

