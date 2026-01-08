9th MSC Command Sgt. Major Paul Fulmer Change of Responsibility Ceremony

On January 8, 2026, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fulmer assumed responsibility as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 9th Mission Support Command at Fort Shafter Flats, Oahu, Hawaii. Representatives from the units within the 9th MSC participated in showing their support for CSM Fulmer during this ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992792
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-JT783-1678
|Filename:
|DOD_111477133
|Length:
|00:23:14
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
