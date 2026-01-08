9th MSC Command Sgt. Major Paul Fulmer Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





On January 8, 2026, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fulmer assumed responsibility as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 9th Mission Support Command at Fort Shafter Flats, Oahu, Hawaii. Representatives from the units within the 9th MSC participated in showing their support for CSM Fulmer during this ceremony.