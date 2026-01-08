(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Fitness Test

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers conduct the new Army fitness test on Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Tennesse January 12, 2026. The Army fitness test increases physical fitness standards across the army, and introduces new gender nuetral combat fitness standards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992786
    VIRIN: 260110-A-MF630-3983
    Filename: DOD_111477057
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Army Strong
    aft
    81stRD
    Army Fitness Test
    PT
    Army Reserve

