    Engineering Alliances at Lajes Field

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius and Senior Airman Matthew Gunn

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    The 118th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron strengthens bonds with the Portuguese Air Force on Lajes Field in Lajes, Portugal, June 2025, through a Deployment For Training program. These airmen built strategic partnerships while training in power production, heavy equipment operations, water and fuel systems maintenance, electrical, structures, and HVAC.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 14:59
