The 118th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron strengthens bonds with the Portuguese Air Force on Lajes Field in Lajes, Portugal, June 2025, through a Deployment For Training program. These airmen built strategic partnerships while training in power production, heavy equipment operations, water and fuel systems maintenance, electrical, structures, and HVAC.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992771
|VIRIN:
|250607-Z-F3869-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111477009
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineering Alliances at Lajes Field, by SMSgt Jeremy Cornelius and SrA Matthew Gunn, identified by DVIDS
