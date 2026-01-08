Join Aubrey J.D. Bettencourt, Chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, as she “Dishes the Dirt” on how the agency empowers America’s farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners to make critical investments in their operations and local communities. This video series shows how NRCS provides voluntary, locally led, science-based conservation assistance.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 12:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992758
|VIRIN:
|251215-O-FP001-9415
|Filename:
|DOD_111476860
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dishin' the Dirt: "O Christmas Tree", by Brooke DeCubellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.