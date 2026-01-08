(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dishin' the Dirt: "O Christmas Tree"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Brooke DeCubellis 

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Join Aubrey J.D. Bettencourt, Chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, as she “Dishes the Dirt” on how the agency empowers America’s farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners to make critical investments in their operations and local communities. This video series shows how NRCS provides voluntary, locally led, science-based conservation assistance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 12:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992758
    VIRIN: 251215-O-FP001-9415
    Filename: DOD_111476860
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dishin' the Dirt: "O Christmas Tree", by Brooke DeCubellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USDA
    forest
    NRCS
    Conservation
    Aubrey Bettencourt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video