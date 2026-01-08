(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Charlie Company, 1-214th GSAB Conducts MEDEVAC Hoist Training

    GERMANY

    01.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Preston Clark and Spc. Grant Hockley

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) hoist training at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, January 2026. The training focuses on the precision required to extract patients from restricted terrain where a helicopter cannot safely land. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992753
    VIRIN: 260112-A-UM060-2192
    Filename: DOD_111476779
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company, 1-214th GSAB Conducts MEDEVAC Hoist Training, by SSG Preston Clark and SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

