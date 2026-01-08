Charlie Company, 1-214th GSAB Conducts MEDEVAC Hoist Training

Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) hoist training at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, January 2026. The training focuses on the precision required to extract patients from restricted terrain where a helicopter cannot safely land. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992753
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-UM060-2192
|Filename:
|DOD_111476779
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
