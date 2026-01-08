Charlie Company, 1-214th GSAB Conducts MEDEVAC Hoist Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) hoist training at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, January 2026. The training focuses on the precision required to extract patients from restricted terrain where a helicopter cannot safely land. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.