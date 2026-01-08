A Brief History of Treaty Implementation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992750" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For decades, the directorates of On-site Building Capacity and Cooperative Threat Reduction have been the bedrock of our defensive strategy. By working with our partners, we have been at the forefront of deterring threats and ensuring global security. This video series will explore the legacy of this vital mission.